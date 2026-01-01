|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Creta E Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta E Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta E Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.51 Lakhs - 21.96 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs.
The Creta E Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors and Heater.