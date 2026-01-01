|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.19 Lakhs.
The Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Shift Indicator.