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Hyundai Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
20.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Hyundai Creta Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Creta specs and features

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹20.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Colours

The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs.

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Clock, Automatic Head Lamps, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Hyundai Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,29,700
RTO
2,32,212
Insurance
77,680
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,40,092
EMI@43,850/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5l U2 CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Oil Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (205/65R16), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4330 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
No
Tow Away Alert
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Normal, Eco, Sport

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rea
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years (Extendable up to 7 Years)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Hyundai Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI39,465 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
18,36,082
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
18,36,082
Interest Amount
5,31,792
Payable Amount
23,67,874

Hyundai Creta other Variants

Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹12.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,90,700
RTO
1,21,070
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,24,825
EMI@26,326/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹13.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,06,700
RTO
1,32,670
Insurance
58,433
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,98,303
EMI@30,055/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹14.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,52,800
RTO
1,68,600
Insurance
60,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,82,029
EMI@31,855/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹15.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,14,200
RTO
1,43,420
Insurance
62,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,509
EMI@32,682/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹16.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,65,700
RTO
1,82,712
Insurance
64,284
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,13,196
EMI@34,674/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol

₹16.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,20,700
RTO
1,54,070
Insurance
66,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,41,578
EMI@35,284/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition

₹16.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,200
RTO
1,55,920
Insurance
66,989
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,62,609
EMI@35,736/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹16.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,700
RTO
1,56,970
Insurance
67,376
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,74,546
EMI@35,993/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta EX Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹17.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,73,200
RTO
1,96,150
Insurance
68,240
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,38,090
EMI@37,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹17.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,04,400
RTO
1,66,440
Insurance
69,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,40,729
EMI@37,415/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹17.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,19,400
RTO
1,67,940
Insurance
69,941
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,57,781
EMI@37,782/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT)

₹18.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,65,700
RTO
1,72,570
Insurance
71,645
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,10,415
EMI@38,913/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,84,700
RTO
2,14,088
Insurance
72,344
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,71,632
EMI@40,229/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel Knight Edition

₹18.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,03,200
RTO
2,16,400
Insurance
73,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,93,125
EMI@40,691/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,34,200
RTO
1,79,420
Insurance
74,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,286
EMI@40,587/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Creta SX 1.5 Premium Petrol Dual Tone

₹19.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,200
RTO
1,80,920
Insurance
74,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,05,338
EMI@40,953/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol

₹19.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,27,800
RTO
1,88,780
Insurance
77,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,94,690
EMI@42,874/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Petrol Dual Tone

₹20.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,42,800
RTO
1,90,280
Insurance
78,162
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,11,742
EMI@43,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Summer Edition

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,78,700
RTO
1,93,870
Insurance
79,484
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,52,554
EMI@44,117/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Summer Edition

₹21.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,92,700
RTO
2,40,088
Insurance
79,999
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,13,287
EMI@45,423/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone

₹20.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,93,700
RTO
1,95,370
Insurance
80,036
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,69,606
EMI@44,484/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹21.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,07,700
RTO
2,41,962
Insurance
80,551
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,30,713
EMI@45,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,800
RTO
2,02,880
Insurance
82,800
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,54,980
EMI@46,319/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 CVT Petrol

₹21.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,83,300
RTO
2,04,330
Insurance
83,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,71,463
EMI@46,673/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,800
RTO
2,51,725
Insurance
83,425
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,21,450
EMI@47,748/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,00,800
RTO
2,53,600
Insurance
83,977
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,38,877
EMI@48,122/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,77,800
RTO
2,63,225
Insurance
86,811
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,336
EMI@50,045/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol

₹22.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,91,300
RTO
2,15,130
Insurance
87,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,94,238
EMI@49,312/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹23.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,92,800
RTO
2,65,100
Insurance
87,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,45,763
EMI@50,420/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Edition 1.5 DCT Petrol Dual Tone

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,06,300
RTO
2,16,630
Insurance
87,860
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,290
EMI@49,679/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Creta King Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel AT

₹23.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,11,300
RTO
2,67,412
Insurance
88,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,67,256
EMI@50,882/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
CretavsScorpio N
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
CretavsMarazzo
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
CretavsHector Plus
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
CretavsGurkha
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
CretavsScorpio
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
+2
CretavsCarens Clavis

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