|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|19.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT, equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹23.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Kia Seltos priced between ₹10.99 Lakhs - 20.19 Lakhs.
The Creta King Edition 1.5 Diesel AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.