|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5l U2 CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹21.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs.
The Creta SX Premium Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, Scuff Plates, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Live Traffic Updates On App, Smart Drive Information and Auto Crash Alert.