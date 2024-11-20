Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition Latest Updates
Creta is a 5 seater SUV which has 36 variants. The price of Creta S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 16.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S (O) 1.5 Petrol Knight Edition is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5l MPi
Max Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
