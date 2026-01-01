|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs or the MG Hector Plus priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 19.69 Lakhs.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L Manual has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Parking Sensors and Parking Assist.