|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹20.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs.
The Creta SX Premium Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone has Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Emergency Call Button and Live Traffic Updates On App.