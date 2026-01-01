|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT), equipped with a 1.5l MPi and Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹18.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Creta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) is available in 5 colour options: Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black Pearl, Fiery Red.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Creta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.06 Lakhs - 16.38 Lakhs.
The Creta S (O) Petrol 1.5L CVT Speed Automatic (CVT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Automatic Head Lamps, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.