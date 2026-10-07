Honda Cars India has just launched the Elevate facelift in India, which comes with subtle yet meaningful updates on the design and feature front. The overall silhouette of the SUV remains similar, while mechanically it remains unchanged as well. With the updated version, the Honda Elevate , which is a key product from the brand in one of the most competitive segments of the Indian passenger vehicle market, is aiming to revise its competition with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara , among others.

If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate and considering the Hyundai Creta as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

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Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Honda Elevate facelift and the Hyundai Creta, we have considered the base and top-end prices of both SUVs. The loan amount has been taken as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures are considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Monthly EMi comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Elevate SV ₹ 11.80 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 37,799 Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT ₹ 18.40 lakh ₹ 58,941 Hyundai Creta E ₹ 10.91 lakh ₹ 34,948 Hyundai Creta King Lounge Edition Diesel AT DT ₹ 20.46 lakh ₹ 65,539

According to the calculation, the Honda Elevate SUV commands a monthly EMI between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta commands a monthly EMI between ₹34,948 and ₹65,539, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure opted for, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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