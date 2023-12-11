Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Citroen C3 Aircross on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 11.25 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen C3 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 13.82 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price
Citroen C3 Aircross on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 11.25 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen C3 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 13.82 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Citroen C3 Aircross You 1.2 5 STR and the most priced model is Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 5 STR.
Visit your nearest
Citroen C3 Aircross dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Citroen C3 Aircross on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen C3 Aircross is mainly compared to Mahindra Thar which starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs in Bangalore, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and Kia Sonet Facelift starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen C3 Aircross You 1.2 5 STR ₹ 11.25 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR ₹ 13.08 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 1.2 7 STR ₹ 13.48 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 5 STR ₹ 13.82 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price