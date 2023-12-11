Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Citroen C3 Aircross on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 11.25 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen C3 Aircross top variant goes up to Rs. 13.82 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is Citroen C3 Aircross You 1.2 5 STR and the most priced model is Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 5 STR.
Citroen C3 Aircross dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Citroen C3 Aircross on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen C3 Aircross is mainly compared to Mahindra Thar which starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Kia Sonet Facelift starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen C3 Aircross You 1.2 5 STR ₹ 11.25 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 1.2 5 STR ₹ 13.08 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Plus 1.2 7 STR ₹ 13.48 Lakhs Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 5 STR ₹ 13.82 Lakhs
