In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Aircross Price starts at Rs 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for You 1.2 5 STR, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD. C3 Aircross: 1199 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less