Citroen C3 Aircross vs Mahindra Thar

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 110D117 CRDe
Driving Range
833 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,91913,02,182
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,98,000
RTO
74,5301,49,250
Insurance
50,78954,432
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17827,988

