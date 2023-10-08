Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Citroen C3 Aircross Specifications

Citroen C3 Aircross is a 5-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 9,99,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
3.5 out of 5
9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
26 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Citroen C3 Aircross Specs

Citroen C3 Aircross comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The C3 Aircross measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Citroen C3 Aircross Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Max 1.2 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
PURETECH 110
Driving Range
833 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4323 mm
Wheelbase
2671 mm
Kerb Weight
1275 kg
Height
1669 mm
Width
1796 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black \ Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Citroen C3 Aircross Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Nexon Specs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Brezza Specs
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Bolero Neo Specs
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023

Honda WR-V 2023

8 - 10 Lakhs
Check WR-V 2023 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross News

Citroen C3 Aircross come as the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space that has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand and sales growth.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV to choose
8 Oct 2023
Citroen C3 Aircross gets a single petrol engine and manual transmission, while Hyundai Creta offers both petrol and diesel engines along with variable transmission options.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
5 Oct 2023
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross in two seating arrangements.
Citroen C3 Aircross launched at 9.99 lakh, will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
5 Oct 2023
Citroen C3 Aircross (left) and Honda Elevate SUV (right) are the two latest entrants in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Compare price, features, engines, specs
19 Sept 2023
The C3 Aircross is available in four single and six dual-tone body colour options.
Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launched, price starts from 9.99 lakh: Check prices of all variants
16 Sept 2023
View all
 Citroen C3 Aircross News

Citroen C3 Aircross Variants & Price List

Citroen C3 Aircross price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Aircross comes in 5 variants. Citroen C3 Aircross top variant price is ₹ 12.34 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
You 1.2 5 STR
9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Plus 1.2 5 STR
11.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Plus 1.2 7 STR
11.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Max 1.2 5 STR
11.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Max 1.2 7 STR
12.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Citroen Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details