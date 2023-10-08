Citroen C3 Aircross Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Citroen C3 Aircross comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The C3 Aircross measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,796 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The ground clearance of C3 Aircross is 200 mm. A seven-seat model, Citroen C3 Aircross sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Citroen C3 Aircross price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Aircross comes in 5 variants. Citroen C3 Aircross top variant price is ₹ 12.34 Lakhs.
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
