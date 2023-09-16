C3 Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.22 Lakhs. The fuel C3 Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.22 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Max 1.2 7 STR is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: PURETECH 110 Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of Max 1.2 7 STR is 18.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less