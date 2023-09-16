Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR

3.5 out of 5
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
6/19
14.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Citroen C3 Aircross Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR Latest Updates

C3 Aircross is a 7 seater SUV which has 5 variants. The price of C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.22 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: PURETECH 110
  • Max Torque: 190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
    • Mileage of Max 1.2 7 STR is 18.5 kmpl....Read More

    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR Price

    Max 1.2 7 STR
    ₹14.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,34,000
    RTO
    1,28,000
    Insurance
    59,437
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,22,037
    EMI@30,565/mo
    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    PURETECH 110
    Driving Range
    833 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    190 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.5 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Wheelbase
    2671 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1275 kg
    Height
    1669 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black \ Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR EMI
    EMI27,509 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,79,833
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,79,833
    Interest Amount
    3,70,683
    Payable Amount
    16,50,516

    Citroen C3 Aircross other Variants

    You 1.2 5 STR
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,99,000
    RTO
    74,530
    Insurance
    50,789
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,24,919
    EMI@24,179/mo
    Plus 1.2 5 STR
    ₹13.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Plus 1.2 7 STR
    ₹13.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Max 1.2 5 STR
    ₹13.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Citroen C3 Aircross Alternatives

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Fearless 1.2 Revotron Petrol 6MT

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi Plus

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)

    8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs
