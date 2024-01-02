Saved Articles

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Tata Nexon

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 Aircross and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
You 1.2 5 STR
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
PURETECH 1101.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Driving Range
833 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
190 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,24,9199,23,022
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0008,09,990
RTO
74,53068,699
Insurance
50,78943,833
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,17819,839

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    The additional investment will be utilised towards capital expenditure as well as research and development activities
    Citroen announces additional 2,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu
    10 Jan 2024
    Electric cars and CNG vehicles played a key role in Tata Motors' growth trajectory over the last three months.
    Nexon, Safari SUVs propel Tata Motors to post 8% growth in December 2023, EV and CNG cars play key role
    1 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
    12 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the new 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.
    Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
    6 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
    Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
    9 Sept 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    View all
     