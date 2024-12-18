HT Auto
Year-end bonanza: Best deals on MG Hector, Astor and Gloster

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM
  • MG Motor India is offering benefits of up to 5.50 lakh on its ICE cars.
MG Motor India is only offering discounts on its ICE models.

JSW MG Motor India has started offering year-end benefits on its vehicles. These benefits are only on the Gloster, Hector and the Astor. It is important to note that the benefits are different depending on the state and the dealership. So, if you want more information about the benefits, it would be better to connect with your nearest dealership as they would be able to give the full details.

MG Hector is being offered with benefits of up to 2.70 lakh. The price of the Hector starts at 13.99 lakh and goes up to 22.57 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available in six variants - Style, Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

The Hector is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine produces 140 bhp and 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. The diesel engine puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer.

Then there is the Gloster is currently the flagship SUV of the brand. It starts at 38.80 lakh ex-showroom and is currently being offered with benefits of up to 5.50 lakh. MG offers the Gloster with two variants - Sharp and Savvy.

The Gloster is sold with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard. There are seven driving modes - Snow, Mud, Sand, Eco, Sport, Auto, and Rock.

(Read more: India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time. Check details)

Finally, there is the Astor. It gets benefits of up to 2.70 lakh. The price of the crossover starts at 9.99 lakh and goes up to 18.08 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Astor is available in five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

There are two engine options to choose from - a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The turbo petrol engine comes mated to just an automatic transmission whereas the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission unit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2024, 10:53 AM IST

