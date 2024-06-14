2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift launched in Thailand with sportier look, more features

Isuzu Thailand recently launched the 2024 MU-X facelift in the market bringing a midlife-cycle update to the offering. The new-generation Isuzu MU-X went on sale in 2020 and the latest update brings a comprehensive set of changes to the model over its predecessor. The new MU-X is sportier than before and packs more features and driving aids making it safer too.

Isuzu MU-X Facelift: New Styling

Isuzu has updated the MU-X facelift in two variants - RS and Ultimate. The MU-X RS is the sportier derivative bringing a blacked-out grille, a gloss black finish around the bumper, skid plates, and rear bumper extensions. There are new 20-inch alloy wheels with flared wheel arches and the roof is finished in black. The RS emblem on the exterior is finished in lime green for a contrasting look.

The new Isuzu MU-X RS gets a blacked-out grille, alloy wheels, lime green-finished RS badging, and skid plate on the front bumper

The Isuzu MU-X Ultimate trim has more conventional styling with the twin slats on the grille, finished in brushed aluminium. It also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels, while keeping the styling more upmarket. Both trims get sharper-looking headlamps, while the rear gets full-width LED taillights as part of the update.

The Isuzu MU-X Facelift Ultimate trim gets a more conventional appearance with the brushed aluminium finish on the grille and diamond-cut alloy wheels

Isuzu MU-X Facelift: New Features

The cabin on the MU-X facelift has been updated with a 7-inch digital instrument console and an updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The RS trim gets red ambient lighting, while the Ultimate trim gets truffle brown leather upholstery with matching inserts. The seats and door pads have been redesigned for added comfort.

Isuzu has added ADAS to the new MU-X, which brings active and passive safety features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, traffic jam assist, and rear-cross traffic brake. It also gets a surround-view monitor and a new Land Rover-esque view of what’s under the vehicle for better visibility when off-roading.

The Isuzu MU-X facelift gets a new 7-inch digital instrument console while the updated infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Engine Specifications

Powering the Isuzu MU-X facelift are two diesel engine options in Thailand. The base trims get the 1.9-litre engine with 148 bhp, while the top variants get the 3.0-litre oil burner with 187 bhp. Both are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations available.

The MU-X facelift is planned to be launched in over 60 countries globally. The model has a market share of 34.6 per cent in Thailand, against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and more. That said, It’s unclear when Isuzu India plans to introduce the latest generation models in the country. Both the MU-X and D-Max V-Cross sold in India are still the previous generation offerings. We hope the MU-X facelift makes its way to the market soon.

