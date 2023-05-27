HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Gloster Black Storm Edition To Launch On 29th May, Gets Cosmetic Updates

MG Gloster Black Storm edition to launch on 29th May, gets cosmetic updates

MG Motor India has dropped a new teaser of the upcoming Gloster Black Storm Edition. The new special edition will be launched on 29th May. From the teaser, the Black Storm edition will most likely come with cosmetic updates when compared to the standard Gloster. The SUV will be finished in a black colour scheme with black elements and red accents. There will be a ‘Black Storm’ badge on the front fender.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2023, 11:16 AM
The MG Gloster Black Storm Edition is expected to command a marginal premium over the standard version
MG is not the first manufacturer to sell such special editions. Tata Motors has been doing this for their vehicles and they have been quite successful. MG could bring similar updates for the Gloster as well. There could be a special Black paint scheme and blacked-out alloy wheels and in the teaser, it can be seen that there are red accents on the exterior as well as the interior. To match the exterior, there could be black leather upholstery for the cabin as well.

There will be no changes to the powertrain except for the fact that it will be now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The 2.0-litre engine produces 159 bhp and 373 Nm of peak torque, while power bumps up to 214 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque on the four-wheel drive version. Both variants get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read : MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales mark: Check details

The Gloster comes loaded with features such as a 360-degree camera, Level 1 with Blindspot detection, Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), heated seats, wireless charging, an air filter, connected tech and more. MG Gloster starts at 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and once the Black Storm Edition launches, the prices will increase. It competes against the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST
