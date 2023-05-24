HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Zs Ev, Rival To Tata Nexon Ev, Crosses 10,000 Sales Mark: Check Details

MG ZS EV crosses 10,000 sales mark: Check details

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that its ZS EV has crossed 10,000 sales mark in the country. The electric car was first launched here back in late 2019 and subsequently an updated version was launched in March of 2022. The model is offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive, priced at 23,38,000 and 27,29,800, respectively.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 24 May 2023, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV

The electric car comes with the largest-in-segment 50.3kWh advanced battery pack that delivers 461 kms of range in a single charge. The EV is offered with six charging options which include DC super-fast chargers, AC fast chargers, AC fast chargers at MG dealerships, portable chargers, 24X7 RSA for mobile charging support as well as MG Charge Initiative.

Also Read : Planning to buy MG Hector, Gloster or Astor? You have to pay this much more

The last option is MG India's green mobility initiative in which it aims to install 1,000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across the country in 1,000 days. The move is aimed at strengthening the EV charging infrastructure. The company also offers free charger installation at home or office of ZS EV owners.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹23.38 - 27.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg G10
₹24 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The electric offering from MG comes with various tech features including more than 75 connected car features. Other key features on board include a 25.7-cm HD touchscreen infotainment, full digital cluster with 17.78-cm embedded LCD screen, a dual pane panoramic sky roof, PM 2.5 air filter, rear AC vents, digital key with Bluetooth, among others.

Safety features on the model include rear drive assist, 360˚ around view camera with rear parking sensor, Hill Descent Control (HDC), and rain sensing front wiper, among others.

The ZS EV comes equipped with a powerful motor that delivers 176PS of power and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. The electric SUV's prismatic cell battery has high energy density that offers a good range and lifespan.

First Published Date: 24 May 2023, 19:00 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city