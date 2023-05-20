Planning to buy MG Hector, Gloster or Astor? You have to pay this much more

Published May 20, 2023

MG has increased prices of some of its models from this month

Hector SUV has received its first price hike within five months of its launch in new avatar

The model has received the maximum price hike of up to 61,000

The price of the Hector SUV now starts from 15 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 Check product page

Price of MG Gloster has increased by up to 60,000

MG Gloster's entry-level variant's price now starts from 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price of MG Astor has been hiked by up to 41,000

The price of the SUV now starts from 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 MG has kept the price of its electric offering ZS EV unchanged
