Planning to buy MG Hector, Gloster or Astor? You have to pay this much more

MG has increased prices of some of its models from this month
Hector SUV has received its first price hike within five months of its launch in new avatar
The model has received the maximum price hike of up to ₹61,000
The price of the Hector SUV now starts from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price of MG Gloster has increased by up to ₹60,000
MG Gloster's entry-level variant's price now starts from 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price of MG Astor has been hiked by up to ₹41,000
The price of the SUV now starts from ₹10.82 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG has kept the price of its electric offering ZS EV unchanged