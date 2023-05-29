HT Auto
MG Gloster BLACKSTORM launched at 40.29 lakh. Check out what's special

MG Motor India on Monday launched the Gloster BLACKSTORM edition at 40.29 lakh, complete with updates to the exterior and cabin visual elements. Although the updates are mostly cosmetic in nature, these have the potential to strike a chord with those looking at driving a more menacing version of the flagship SUV from the brand.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 May 2023, 13:55 PM
MG Gloster BLACKSTORM

The MG Gloster BLACKSTORM gets sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork with the ‘Gloster’ and ‘Internet Inside’ emblems being highlighted by Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. The dark theme of the SUV is further accentuated by roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender and fog garnish. The cabin of the SUV gets a black-themed interior with Red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitches, adds a sporty touch to the entire interior.

Gloster SUV continues to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD while as many as seven drive modes help it to challenge a wide vareity of terrain conditions. The Gloster BLACKSTORM continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine. In terms of safety highlights, the Gloster BLACKSTORM gets as many as 30 highlighs which include Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

MG is banking on the appealing visual additions to help Gloster BLACKSTORM expand its popularity. “The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company.

First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 13:50 PM IST
TAGS: MG Gloster Gloster Gloster BLACKSTORM MG Motor India
