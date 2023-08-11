HT Auto
MG Motor hikes price of Hector and Gloster SUVs. Check how much they cost now

MG Motor has once again increased the price of the Hector and Gloster, two of its flagship SUVs, from this month. This is the second price increase on the two SUVs within three months. In the latest price hike, the SUVs have become costlier by up to 78,000 depending on the model and variant one chooses. The hike is higher than the one MG Motor implemented back in May this year.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 11:49 AM
MG Motor has increased the prices of two of its flagship SUVs - Hector and Gloster - from August.

According to the official website, the starting price of the Gloster SUV has gone up more significantly. The SUV, which rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, will now come at a starting price of 38.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, the base variant of the Gloster Sharp 7-seater 2WD used to cost 38.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The two other variants Sharp 2WD and Sharp 4WD have also received price hikes. The top-end variant has seen the biggest hike of 78,000. It will now cost 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor recently launched the BLACKSTORM edition of the Gloster SUV at 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both six and seven seater variants and 2WD and 4WD versions, the Gloster BLACKSTORM edition prices go up to 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hector SUV, which received a major update earlier this year, has also received a hefty price hike. The starting price of the Hector, which is available in both petrol and diesel, remains the same. However, there are several mid and top-level variants which have been impacted by this hike. In petrol, the Hector variants Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro have received price hike of 30,000. While the Hector petrol top-end variant will now have a price of 22.39 lakh, the Hector Plus petrol top variant will cost 22.72 lakh after an increase of 60,000.

Unlike petrol variants of the Hector, all the diesel variants of the SUV have received price hike between 30,000 and 61,000. The price of the Hector diesel variants now starts from 20.81 lakh and goes up to 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 11:49 AM IST

