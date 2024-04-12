Kia Sonet gets My Convenience Plus Package. Here's what it offers

Kia has announced that they will be offering a new program called ‘My Convenience Plus Package’ for the Sonet. Under this program, Sonet owners can get a bundled package of essential services. The package is available for both petrol as well as diesel engines. There is a Premium package for four years which costs ₹33,596 for diesel and ₹29,996 for petrol engines. If you get the Luxury package for five years then it would cost ₹39,995 for a petrol engine and ₹45,995 for a diesel engine. It is important to note that the My Convenience Plus program can be purchased online through the MyKia app from the comfort of your home or offline at any authorized Kia dealer within 60 days of delivery.

The key features of the My Convenience Plus Kia ownership program include:

⦁ Pre-paid Maintenance (PPMs), Extended Warranty (EW), and Roadside Assistance (RSA)

⦁ Scheduled maintenance along with add-on services like wheel alignment, balancing and tyre rotation

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV 3XO 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers

⦁ Extended warranty (EW) coverage up to 4th and 5th Year as per chosen plan

⦁ RSA includes an initial one-year tyre alloy protection, ensuring a worry-free driving experience, thereby extending the RSA coverage up to 4th/5th Year as per the chosen plan

⦁ Offers peace of mind for customers for 4-5 years along with savings of up to ₹7,000

⦁ PAN India coverage and validity

⦁ Scratch Care program for the New Sonet owners (retailed till 30th Ap'24). Customers can avail of one scratch repair (without dent) free of cost in an ownership period of 12 months from the date of sale.

Also Read : Kia Tasman is brand's first pick-up truck, will launch in 2025

Kia claims that with the new package, the ownership cost of Sonet should be as low as 75 paise per kilometer. Commenting on the new development, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Kia is continuously setting new industry benchmarks, and introducing 'My Convenience Plus' to Sonet customers underscores our commitment to enhancing the aftersales experience. With industry research recognizing Sonet's lowest maintenance costs, coupled with the introduction of this program, Kia's aftersales programs stand out as among the best in this segment. We are dedicated to delivering utmost convenience, affordability, and premium quality, ensuring peace of mind for our customers and setting new standards in customer satisfaction."

First Published Date: