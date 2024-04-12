HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Sonet Gets My Convenience Plus Package. Here's What It Offers

Kia Sonet gets My Convenience Plus Package. Here's what it offers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2024, 18:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia Sonet shares its underpinnings with Hyundai Venue.
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options. (HT Auto/Kunal Vianayak Thale)
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options.

Kia has announced that they will be offering a new program called ‘My Convenience Plus Package’ for the Sonet. Under this program, Sonet owners can get a bundled package of essential services. The package is available for both petrol as well as diesel engines. There is a Premium package for four years which costs 33,596 for diesel and 29,996 for petrol engines. If you get the Luxury package for five years then it would cost 39,995 for a petrol engine and 45,995 for a diesel engine. It is important to note that the My Convenience Plus program can be purchased online through the MyKia app from the comfort of your home or offline at any authorized Kia dealer within 60 days of delivery.

The key features of the My Convenience Plus Kia ownership program include:

⦁ Pre-paid Maintenance (PPMs), Extended Warranty (EW), and Roadside Assistance (RSA)

⦁ Scheduled maintenance along with add-on services like wheel alignment, balancing and tyre rotation

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

⦁ Extended warranty (EW) coverage up to 4th and 5th Year as per chosen plan

⦁ RSA includes an initial one-year tyre alloy protection, ensuring a worry-free driving experience, thereby extending the RSA coverage up to 4th/5th Year as per the chosen plan

⦁ Offers peace of mind for customers for 4-5 years along with savings of up to 7,000

⦁ PAN India coverage and validity

⦁ Scratch Care program for the New Sonet owners (retailed till 30th Ap'24). Customers can avail of one scratch repair (without dent) free of cost in an ownership period of 12 months from the date of sale.

Also Read : Kia Tasman is brand's first pick-up truck, will launch in 2025

Kia claims that with the new package, the ownership cost of Sonet should be as low as 75 paise per kilometer. Commenting on the new development, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Kia is continuously setting new industry benchmarks, and introducing 'My Convenience Plus' to Sonet customers underscores our commitment to enhancing the aftersales experience. With industry research recognizing Sonet's lowest maintenance costs, coupled with the introduction of this program, Kia's aftersales programs stand out as among the best in this segment. We are dedicated to delivering utmost convenience, affordability, and premium quality, ensuring peace of mind for our customers and setting new standards in customer satisfaction."

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 18:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sonet

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.