Kia teases its first pick-up truck, will launch in 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM
  • Kia Tasman is the first pick-up truck that the brand will launch. It will be launched in markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.
The Tasman is the first pick-up truck by the manufacturer.
The Tasman is the first pick-up truck by the manufacturer.

Earlier this month, Kia confirmed that they working on a new pick-up truck and they will launch it in 2025. The brand has already confirmed that the new pick-up truck will be called Tasman and it will enter C-segment pick-up trucks. Now, Kia has released a new image that shows the Tasman with a wrapped colourful camouflage.

As of now, not much is known about the new pick-up truck. It is expected to come with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that will come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There are also rumours that Kia will also sell the 2.5-litre turbo petrol engine with the Tasman which comes with a hybrid powertrain. Being a pick-up truck there will be an all-wheel drive or a 4x4 system on offer. Moreover, there could also be differential locks and a low-range gearbox on offer. In the future, Kia can also introduce a V6 powertrain to make a high-performance version.

Primary rivals to the Kia Tasman will be the Ford Ranger, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Volkswagen Amarok. Kia has been testing the pick-up truck for quite some time now in Australia. As of now, there is no confirmation whether the manufacturer will bring the Tasman to India or not.

But what Kia is bringing to the Indian market is a new SUV which will be called Clavis. The manufacturer aims to start a new segment with it as the Clavis will sit between the Sonet and Seltos. The new SUV is expected to be unveiled by the end of 2024 and the launch could happen in early 2025.

Also Read : Kia Clavis spotted ahead of launch, could debut in late 2024.

Korean auto giant Kia has also confirmed that its three-row electric SUV EV9 will make its India debut in 2024. Revealing its India plans for next year, the carmaker said that the EV9 electric vehicle, along with the new generation Carnival will be launched in India. The EV9 will become the second electric car from the Korean brand after the EV6 and also will be its first three-row EV. Kia said that EV9 will hold the key to its aim to achieve about 15 per cent market share in the passenger EV segment in India which is currently dominated by Tata Motors.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2024, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet Seltos Tasman Kia Pick-up truck

