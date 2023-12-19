HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Dominance In Ev World Under Big Threat, Byd Sprints To Equal Q3 Market Share

Tesla dominance in EV world under big threat as BYD equals Q3 market share

Tesla has long held a place of prominence in the world of electric vehicles (EVs), enjoying a significant lead over all its rivals across the world. But the pedestal on which the US-based manufacturer has long been perched upon is under direct threat from China's BYD which has now equalled Tesla's 17 per cent market share in the world of battery electric vehicles or BEVs, as per Counterpoint Research.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2023, 20:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Song
BYD is on the hunt and it smells Tesla. Cars like BYD Song (in pic) are helping the Chinese company notch up sales numbers fast.
BYD Song
BYD is on the hunt and it smells Tesla. Cars like BYD Song (in pic) are helping the Chinese company notch up sales numbers fast.

BYD is a significant player in China's EV scene and has recently expanded to several overseas markets as well, including India. And unlike Tesla, the company also offers hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), apart from its lineup of BEVs. Tesla, however, only offers BEVs and even here, its global market share is now under serious threat.

Also Read : Why India is the largest vehicle market that Tesla has failed to tap into yet

What is remarkable is that BYD had a 13 per cent market share in the previous Q3 (for BEVs alone) and was behind the curve to Tesla's 17 per cent even then. But it has taken some massive strides to catch up and is now poised to shift to top gear and overtake. A key driving factor here may be BYD's March of 2022 decision to stop production of vehicles that are powered by engines, and focus entirely on BEVs, hybrids and PHEVs. While China remains its biggest market, overseas expansion may also be helping with the additional boost.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seal
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
₹ 33.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
₹ 29.15 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla vs BYD: David vs Goliath?

Tesla Model 3
File photo of Tesla Model 3 vehicles rolling out of the company plant in Shanghai. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model 3
File photo of Tesla Model 3 vehicles rolling out of the company plant in Shanghai. (REUTERS)

Tesla's rise has been meteoric. It has left established champions of the automotive world, the likes of Toyota, Volkswagen and even the German luxury brands far behind. The Elon Musk-led company has often been compared to David from the Book of Samuel. But BYD may be the new David in town.

Also Read : BYD does what Tesla has not, sold six million PHEVs and EVs

Established in 1995 as a company focused on rechargeable nickel–cadmium batteries, BYD eventually established two main subsidiaries - BYD Auto and BYD Electronics. BYD Auto was founded in 2003, the same year as Tesla. The Chinese company entered into production of forklifts, buses, trucks and electric bicycles - not necessarily in that order, before seeing potential in battery-powered four-wheeled vehicles. The potential was also because China was emerging as a big player in the EV category. Today, the country leads the world.

Tesla only entered into the Chinese market in 2017. The Shanghai facility was its first outside of the US and currently supplies the local market as well as select European countries. But while the company remains an enormously popular manufacturer here, BYD has been consistently growing big in its home base while pressing on the expansionist mode as well.

If Tesla has Model 3, its most affordable EV, BYD has Seal. If Tesla has Model Y SUV, BYD has Song EV. Model for model, the competition is hotting up. Tesla is catering to the global audience. BYD is still a largely Chinese market-dependent company. But it is using its local popularity to add winds to its proverbial sails. Will Tesla weather the incoming storm?

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2023, 19:51 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Tesla BYD Song BYD Seal Model 3 EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
WISELIFE Car Body Scratch Remover and Repair Polishing Wax Kit with Sponge Cream Wax Body Compound Scratch Remover For Car and Bike Perfect Box with Grey Patchwork (Car Scratch Remover)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.