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Made-in-India Jimny, Fronx and e Vitara cross 1 lakh export milestone in Japan

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Sept 2026, 13:32 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki has reached a milestone with over 1 lakh exports of its Jimny 5-door, Fronx, and e Vitara to Japan, solidifying its role in the automotive sector. The company is now the top passenger vehicle exporter in India, accounting for over 50% of exports.

Maruti Suzuki's exports of its Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx, and e Vitara to Japan have surpassed 1 lakh units, marking a significant achievement in the competitive automotive market. Japan has become the company's second-largest export market, highlighting India's manufacturing capabilities.
Maruti Suzuki's exports of its Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx, and e Vitara to Japan have surpassed 1 lakh units, marking a significant achievement in the competitive automotive market. Japan has become the company's second-largest export market, highlighting India's manufacturing capabilities.
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Maruti Suzuki has announced that cumulative exports of its Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e Vitara to Japan have crossed the 1 lakh unit mark. The milestone marks an important achievement for the automaker's export journey, particularly given the highly competitive nature of the Japanese automotive market.

The Fronx was the first of the three models to enter the Japanese market, with exports beginning in August 2024. This was followed by the Jimny 5-door in December 2024. Maruti Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara, was added to the export portfolio in September 2025.

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The Jimny 5-door and e Vitara are manufactured exclusively in India, further strengthening the country's position as an important manufacturing base within Suzuki's global operations.

Japan becomes Maruti Suzuki's second-largest export market

The growing acceptance of Made-in-India models has helped Japan become Maruti Suzuki's second-largest export market by volume. Japan held the position during FY 2025-26 and continued to remain the company's second-largest export destination during April-August of FY 2026-27.

The success of the Jimny 5-door, Fronx and e Vitara has also contributed to Suzuki Motor Corporation becoming the No. 1 vehicle importer in Japan in FY 2025-26. Maruti Suzuki says its vehicles accounted for nearly 100 per cent of Suzuki's vehicle imports into Japan during the financial year.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said the achievement is a strong endorsement of India's manufacturing capabilities. He also highlighted the significance of the milestone for the India-Japan partnership, with vehicles produced in India now gaining acceptance among Japanese customers.

Maruti Suzuki exports over 1.8 lakh units in five months

Maruti Suzuki continues to expand its international footprint, with the company now supplying vehicles to nearly 120 countries through Suzuki's global network.

The automaker exported more than 1.8 lakh units between April and August 2026. Maruti Suzuki has also retained its position as India's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter from FY 2021-22 through FY 2025-26.

According to the company, it accounts for more than 50 per cent of India's passenger vehicle exports, highlighting the growing importance of exports within its business.

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First Published Date: 14 Sept 2026, 13:32 pm IST
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