New Baleno paves way for Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift: 4 key expectations

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift was launched in India just a few days ago, priced at ₹609,900 (introductory, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is betting big on this model to ramp up its small and compact hatchback segment sales, fuelled by the effect of GST rate cuts from last year and a stable repo rate, the upcoming festive season, positive consumer sentiment, etc. Now, with the Baleno facelift launched in India, it has paved the way for multiple other models as well. One of them is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has paved the way for an updated iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the crossover based on the popular premium hatchback.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is essentially a crossover based on the Baleno, sharing several similarities. Now, with the Baleno updated, the Fronx too is expected to receive a revamped avatar.

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Here are the key expectations from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift: New design

On the exterior, the biggest change the Baleno facelift has received is the new radiator grille. Expect the Fronx facelift to receive a significantly updated grille, which will give it a new and bolder look. The alloy wheels are also expected to receive a change. However, the overall proportions, headlamp cluster and taillights are likely to remain the same as the current model. Further, there would be new colour options as well.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift: New Z-series engine

Following its premium hatchback sibling, the Maruti Suzuki fronx facelift is expected to receive a major change under the hood. It could come replacing the current 1.2-litre K-series four-cylinder petrol engine with the automaker's new 1.2-litre Z-series petrol motor that currently works on board the new Baleno, Swift and Dzire. This petrol engine is capable of churning out 81.8 bhp peak power and 112 Nm of torque. Also, there will be a CNG version generating 67 bhp of power and 101 Nm of torque. Expect the fuel economy figures to improve.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift: Updated features

The Fronx facelift would replicate the Baleno in terms of features. Expect it to come with ventilated front seats. The touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster could come with a revamped user interface. Also, the seat and upholstery materials may be revised.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift: Safety feature upgrade

Expect the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift to come with some key feature upgrades on the safety front. Following the automaker's strategy of launching new-generation models with top-notch safety ratings, it could come securing a higher Bharat NCAP rating. Speaking of features, the new Fronx may get a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a level 2 ADAS suite, etc.

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