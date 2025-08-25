The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is fitted with a 37-litre fuel tank. The 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.79 kmpl with the manual and 22.89 kmpl with the AMT. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol returns 21.5 kmpl with the manual and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG variant, limited to a manual transmission, offers 28.51 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily drivers, the CNG version is the most economical, while performance-focused users may prefer the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|21.79 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|22.89 kmpl
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