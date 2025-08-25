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MARUTI SUZUKI Fronx Mileage

₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
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Latest Updates on Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Fuel Wise Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is fitted with a 37-litre fuel tank. The 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.79 kmpl with the manual and 22.89 kmpl with the AMT. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol returns 21.5 kmpl with the manual and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG variant, limited to a manual transmission, offers 28.51 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily drivers, the CNG version is the most economical, while performance-focused users may prefer the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 21.79 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 22.89 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual21.79 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic22.89 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Fronx price starts at ₹ 6.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes in 16 variants. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's top variant is Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
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16 Variants Available
Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT
21.79 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.85 Lakhs*
Fronx Delta 1.2L MT
21.79 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.65 Lakhs*
Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.01-28.51 kmpl
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Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
 
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Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
+6
Mileage: 18.4-24.1 kmpl
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Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
+4
Mileage: 17.9 - 24 kmpl
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Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Mileage: 18.3-20.1 kmpl
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Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 18.24-20.5 kmpl
Check OffersKiger MileageFronxvsKiger

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect combination of hatchback and suv
Good performance and good mileage and interior and sitting so good and exterior also so nice road presence superb.
By: Suresh (Aug 25, 2025)
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Fronx car is the best
Very comfortable and more relaxed. The ground clearance is the most beneficial point. It also gives good mileage. Overall, it’s the best car from Nexa.
By: Gagan dogra (Aug 20, 2025)
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Good car many space comfortable
I certify that this car is much better than other brands. It has a good look, mileage, and space — definitely more value for money. Love it!
By: Ravi (Aug 6, 2025)
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Fronx: Ultimate SUV
The Fronx stands out with its bold, coupe-inspired design. The suspension setup is well-tuned for Indian roads. It absorbs bumps efficiently while keeping the car stable, and the steering offers decent feedback, especially at city speeds. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a great option for someone looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and efficient compact SUV. Well I think this car is perfect for me and my family because of its wonderful features.
By: Arya Pratap Singh (Jul 22, 2025)
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Very nice car good looking
Had a good experience with excellent service. The car looks great, has all the necessary features, offers good mileage, and both front and back seats are comfortable.
By: Jagjit singh (Jul 21, 2025)
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