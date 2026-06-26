In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Magnite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Magnite
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3