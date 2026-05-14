Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy

Tata Nexon has become a widely selling and highly popular automotive nomenclature in India within a short span of time after its launch here in 2017 for the first time. The SUV is known for a compact and practical design, robust safety, upmarket features, strong road presence, and efficient powertrain options. The Tata Nexon sits in a segment that is known as the most in-demand category of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.

The Tata Nexon is considered a direct rival to the Nissan Magnite in the Indian compact SUV segment. The Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flagbearer of the Japanese car manufacturer for nearly four years, from its launch in December 2020 until the introduction of the X-Trail in late 2024. It acted as a one-car army for Nissan, following the discontinuation of other models like the Nissan Kicks.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.37 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers

In this article, we will compare the price and specifications of the Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Engine 999.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

Nissan Magnite is more affordable among two

Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Nexon ₹ 7.37 lakh - ₹ 14.32 lakh Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.95 lakh - ₹ 10.96 lakh

The Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.37 lakh and ₹14.32 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite is priced between ₹5.95 lakh and ₹10.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Tata Nexon offers wider powertrain choices

Tata Nexon is available in a wide range of powertrain choices, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Also, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with a CNG kit, offering a bi-fuel option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed AMT unit, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite is available only with petrol engine choices. There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.

The Tata Nexon offers a vastly more powerful, versatile, and comprehensive powertrain lineup than the Nissan Magnite, spanning turbo-petrol, diesel, and factory-fitted CNG options. The Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, focuses strictly on a budget-friendly 1.0-litre petrol engine architecture, available in either naturally aspirated or turbocharged configurations.

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