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Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 14 May 2026, 11:00 am
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Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.

Tata Nexon vs Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
Tata Nexon vs Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
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Tata Nexon has become a widely selling and highly popular automotive nomenclature in India within a short span of time after its launch here in 2017 for the first time. The SUV is known for a compact and practical design, robust safety, upmarket features, strong road presence, and efficient powertrain options. The Tata Nexon sits in a segment that is known as the most in-demand category of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The Tata Nexon is considered a direct rival to the Nissan Magnite in the Indian compact SUV segment. The Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flagbearer of the Japanese car manufacturer for nearly four years, from its launch in December 2020 until the introduction of the X-Trail in late 2024. It acted as a one-car army for Nissan, following the discontinuation of other models like the Nissan Kicks.

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In this article, we will compare the price and specifications of the Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon
Engine 999.0 cc 1199.0 to 1497.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,CNG Petrol,Diesel
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Nissan Magnite is more affordable among two

ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Nexon 7.37 lakh - 14.32 lakh
Nissan Magnite 5.95 lakh - 10.96 lakh

The Tata Nexon is priced between 7.37 lakh and 14.32 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite is priced between 5.95 lakh and 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Tata Nexon offers wider powertrain choices

Tata Nexon is available in a wide range of powertrain choices, including a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Also, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with a CNG kit, offering a bi-fuel option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed AMT unit, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite is available only with petrol engine choices. There is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.

The Tata Nexon offers a vastly more powerful, versatile, and comprehensive powertrain lineup than the Nissan Magnite, spanning turbo-petrol, diesel, and factory-fitted CNG options. The Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, focuses strictly on a budget-friendly 1.0-litre petrol engine architecture, available in either naturally aspirated or turbocharged configurations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 May 2026, 11:00 am IST

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