Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade

The Nissan Magnite has received a fresh paint option in India, adding more variety to the sub 4-metre compact SUV’s already extensive colour palette. Nissan has introduced a new Olive Bronze shade for the Magnite, which joins the existing range of single-tone and dual-tone finishes available on the SUV.

Nissan Magnite colours

With the addition of the new shade, buyers can now choose from multiple exterior finishes, including Metallic Grey, Storm White, Pearl White, Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Onyx Black and Sunrise Copper Orange, along with several dual-tone combinations featuring a contrasting black roof.

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Nissan Magnite prices

The Magnite continues to be one of Nissan’s most affordable SUVs in India. Prices for the Magnite currently start from around ₹5.65 lakh and go up to ₹10.96 lakh ex-showroom, depending on the chosen variant and powertrain.

Nissan Magnite specs

Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a naturally aspirated unit and a turbo-petrol motor. The turbocharged version produces up to 99 bhp and 152 Nm of torque, whereas the naturally aspirated unit produces that puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm, while transmission choices include a five-speed manual, AMT and CVT automatic gearbox options.

In terms of dimensions and practicality, the Magnite offers seating for five passengers along with a 336-litre boot. It also gets a ground clearance of 205 mm, which makes it suitable for both city driving and rougher roads.

Nissan Magnite features

Feature highlights on the Magnite include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera on higher variants. Nissan also offers several safety features such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control and traction control depending on the trim level.

The addition of the new colour option is aimed at keeping the Magnite visually fresh in the competitive compact SUV segment, where rivals continue to introduce cosmetic updates regularly.

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