|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT, equipped with a 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fronx deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.79 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Fronx's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.