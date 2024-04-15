Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT

4 out of 5
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
4 out of 5
8.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage21.79 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Fronx specs and features

Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT Latest Updates

Fronx is a 5 seater SUV which has 14 variants. The price of Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 308 litres
    • Mileage of Sigma 1.2L MT is 21.79 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT Price

    Sigma 1.2L MT
    ₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,46,500
    RTO
    61,255
    Insurance
    41,496
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,49,751
    EMI@18,264/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    806 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.79 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Kerb Weight
    965 kg
    Width
    1765 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    308 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT EMI
    EMI16,438 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,64,775
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,64,775
    Interest Amount
    2,21,505
    Payable Amount
    9,86,280

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx other Variants

    Delta 1.2L MT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,32,500
    RTO
    70,275
    Insurance
    44,661
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,47,936
    EMI@20,375/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Sigma 1.2 CNG
    ₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.2L MT
    ₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta 1.2L AGS
    ₹10.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Delta 1.2 CNG
    ₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.2L AGS
    ₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT
    ₹10.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT
    ₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT
    ₹13.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    ₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT
    ₹14.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone
    ₹15.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter S (O) 1.2 MT

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fronx vs Exter
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol

    7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fronx vs Venue
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTK 1.2

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fronx vs Sonet
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger RXT 1.0 Turbo MT

    6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fronx vs Kiger
    Tata Punch CNG

    Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG

    7.1 - 9.68 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Fronx vs Punch CNG

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details