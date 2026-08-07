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Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fronx Nexon
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 6.85 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage20.01 to 28.51 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Driving Range
806 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
190 mm208 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2498 mm
Height
1550 mm1620 mm
Width
1765 mm1804 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
308 litres382 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres44 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,3558,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
6,84,9007,39,990
RTO
52,77363,019
Insurance
28,18234,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,47118,009
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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