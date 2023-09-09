Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, feature-rich and more

Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Nexon EV facelift in India on September 14. In its new avatar, it not only looks like almost a brand new generation EV, but also packs in a number of features, offer more range and performance. Here is a quick look at the new Nexon EV.

By: HT Auto Desk

