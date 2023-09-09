HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tata Nexon Ev Facelift First Look: Massive Updates, Increased Range, Loaded With Features And More

Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, feature-rich and more

Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Nexon EV facelift in India on September 14. In its new avatar, it not only looks like almost a brand new generation EV, but also packs in a number of features, offer more range and performance. Here is a quick look at the new Nexon EV.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2023, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon Ev Facelift
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Haval H6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Haval H6
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv Ev Concept
₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 09 Sep 2023, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Tata Motors Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,049 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.