|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L AGS, equipped with a 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fronx deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L AGS is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L AGS is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Fronx's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.
The Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L AGS has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.