|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG, equipped with a 1.2L K-Series (CNG) and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fronx offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 76 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Fronx's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.
The Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Average Fuel Consumption.