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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage20.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Fronx specs and features

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Prices

The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Fronx deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.01 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Colours

The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 147.6 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm of torque.

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fronx's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Nissan Magnite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 11.13 Lakhs.

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Price

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone

₹13.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,97,900
RTO
1,24,620
Insurance
35,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,58,681
EMI@29,203/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0L Turbo Boosterjet
Driving Range
740 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
147.6 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.01 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1550 mm
Width
1765 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
308 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone EMI
EMI26,283 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,22,812
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,22,812
Interest Amount
3,54,168
Payable Amount
15,76,980

Maruti Suzuki Fronx other Variants

Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT

₹7.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,900
RTO
52,773
Insurance
28,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,66,355
EMI@16,472/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Fronx Delta 1.2L MT

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,64,900
RTO
58,373
Insurance
29,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,53,491
EMI@18,345/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG

₹8.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,78,900
RTO
59,353
Insurance
33,752
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,72,505
EMI@18,754/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,04,500
RTO
61,145
Insurance
30,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,577
EMI@19,271/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta 1.2L AGS

₹9.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,900
RTO
61,873
Insurance
30,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,07,887
EMI@19,514/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) MT

₹9.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,20,000
RTO
69,400
Insurance
44,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,34,101
EMI@20,077/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L AGS

₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,500
RTO
64,645
Insurance
31,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,50,973
EMI@20,440/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta 1.2 CNG

₹9.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,58,900
RTO
64,953
Insurance
35,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,011
EMI@20,634/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L (O) AGS

₹9.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,65,000
RTO
72,550
Insurance
45,857
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,83,907
EMI@21,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT

₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,91,900
RTO
67,263
Insurance
32,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,91,794
EMI@21,318/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT

₹10.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,70,900
RTO
72,793
Insurance
28,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,72,520
EMI@23,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,55,900
RTO
1,10,420
Insurance
30,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,97,036
EMI@25,729/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone

₹12.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,900
RTO
1,11,820
Insurance
32,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,14,436
EMI@26,103/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Zeta 1.0L Turbo 6 AT

₹12.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,900
RTO
1,14,720
Insurance
30,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,44,894
EMI@26,758/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT

₹13.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,83,900
RTO
1,23,220
Insurance
32,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,40,281
EMI@28,808/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
FronxvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
+8
FronxvsMagnite
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
+3
FronxvsExter
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
FronxvsC3X
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
+1
FronxvsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
+2
FronxvsKiger

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