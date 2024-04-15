Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza Zxi AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofBrezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 15 variants. The price of Brezza Zxi AT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi AT Dual Tone is 48 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: