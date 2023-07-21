Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in eleven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Brezza sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza top variant price is ₹ 13.96 Lakhs.
₹7.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.14 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.46 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.49 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹10.87 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.96 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.03 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹12.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹12.3 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.37 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.46 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.53 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.96 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
