HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,99,000 in India. It is available in 15 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in eleven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut 5 coil
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Rear Tyres
216 / 60 R16
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Height
1685 mm
Width
1790 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
328 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Trip Meter
-
Shift Indicator
-
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
-
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
-
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Rub - Strips
-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Battery Warranty (Years)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
-
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
-
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
-
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
-
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
-
Emergency Call
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
-
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Airbags
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
-
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
-
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
-

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Brezza vs Fronx
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Brezza vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Brezza vs Vitara Brezz...
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Brezza vs Venue
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Brezza vs Sonet

After Brezza, Maruti Suzuki removes features from the WagonR. Details
21 Jul 2023
After Brezza, Maruti Suzuki removes features from the WagonR. Details
21 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Brezza variants revised; loses safety features on select trims
20 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Brezza variants revised; loses safety features on select trims
20 Jul 2023
Top 10 SUVs sold in April: Nexon back on top, Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara lead Maruti's charge
10 May 2023
Top 10 SUVs sold in April: Nexon back on top, Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara lead Maruti's charge
10 May 2023
Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences
8 May 2023
Maruti Fronx vs Brezza: Confused which one to pick? Here are key differences
8 May 2023
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV.
Brezza and other SUVs continue to power Maruti sales in April
1 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza top variant price is ₹ 13.96 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
7.99 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXi S-CNG
9.14 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
VXi
9.46 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi S-CNG
10.49 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi
10.87 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi AT
10.96 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi Dual Tone
11.03 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi S-CNG
11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone
12.05 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi Plus
12.3 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI AT
12.37 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus Dual Tone
12.46 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi AT Dual Tone
12.53 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus AT
13.8 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone
13.96 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

