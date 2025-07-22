The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 48-litre fuel tank. The 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.38 kmpl with the manual and 19.8 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG version, available with a manual gearbox, offers 25.51 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The CNG variant is best suited for daily commuting, while the petrol automatic offers convenience and adequate performance for enthusiasts.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|17.8 kmpl
|CNG
|Manual
|25.51 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|19.8 kmpl
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