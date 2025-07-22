Go and get hour brezza

I’ve been using the Brezza for the past 2.5 years, and the experience has been really good so far. The mileage and performance, especially after regular servicing from Maruti, have been excellent. The Brezza has a stylish look, a good-quality interior, and offers plenty of space—perfect for both city and family use. Before this, I owned a Maruti WagonR, which I drove for 14 years and covered 1.25 lakh kilometers without facing a single issue. That reliability made me trust Maruti even more. Overall, I’m very happy with the Brezza and Maruti’s service.

By: KAPIL NAGPAL ( Jul 22, 2025 )