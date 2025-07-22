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MARUTI SUZUKI Brezza Mileage

₹8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
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Latest Updates on Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Fuel Wise Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 48-litre fuel tank. The 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.38 kmpl with the manual and 19.8 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG version, available with a manual gearbox, offers 25.51 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The CNG variant is best suited for daily commuting, while the petrol automatic offers convenience and adequate performance for enthusiasts.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.8 kmpl. The Manual CNG variant has a mileage of 25.51 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 19.8 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual17.8 kmpl
CNGManual25.51 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic19.8 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at ₹ 8.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza's top variant is Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
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15 Variants Available
Brezza LXi
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.26 Lakhs*
Brezza LXi S-CNG
25.51 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.17 Lakhs*
Brezza VXi
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Go and get hour brezza
I’ve been using the Brezza for the past 2.5 years, and the experience has been really good so far. The mileage and performance, especially after regular servicing from Maruti, have been excellent. The Brezza has a stylish look, a good-quality interior, and offers plenty of space—perfect for both city and family use. Before this, I owned a Maruti WagonR, which I drove for 14 years and covered 1.25 lakh kilometers without facing a single issue. That reliability made me trust Maruti even more. Overall, I’m very happy with the Brezza and Maruti’s service.
By: KAPIL NAGPAL (Jul 22, 2025)
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Perfect Highway torture best quality
Maruti Suzuki Brezza quality is good, mileage is good, looks are also good, this car is for those who want to drive, overall it is a great thing.
By: Navin Kumar (Jul 22, 2025)
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Best Car with awesome mileage
Awesome car to drive—very smooth and comfortable on the road. The mileage is also quite good, which is a big plus. For middle-class families, mileage really matters as it helps save a lot on fuel costs. Overall, a great value-for-money car.
By: Anurag (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect for family
Best car for family and office. for family use. It gives value for money and car suits all need for family and office. If mileage is your priority then you can buy this car
By: Atiqur Rahman (Jul 21, 2025)
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Where Style Meets Comfort
The Brezza ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone offers a refined blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Its dual-tone finish, LED headlamps, and stylish alloy wheels give it a premium road presence. Inside, the cabin feels upscale with a responsive touchscreen, smart climate control, and generous legroom. The seats are well-cushioned, offering fatigue-free long drives, and sound insulation enhances overall comfort. Powered by a 1.5L petrol engine paired with an automatic transmission, the Brezza delivers smooth, effortless drives in both city and highway conditions. Power delivery is consistent, and gear shifts are seamless. While the mileage is acceptable for an SUV, highway efficiency could be better. It’s well-equipped with features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and push-button start. Safety is prioritized with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Overall, it scores high for design, comfort, and features, with only fuel efficiency needing improvement.
By: Bake Bihari Soni (Jul 21, 2025)
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