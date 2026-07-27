|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone, equipped with a K15C Smart Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Central Locking, One Touch -Down, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Front AC, Rear AC and Gear Indicator.