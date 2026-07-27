|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with Manual, is listed at ₹12.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual has Parking Sensors, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, Door Pockets, Headlights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator and Heads Up Display (HUD).