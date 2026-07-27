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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Brezza specs and features

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Prices

The Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹13.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Colours

The Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Specs & Features

The Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic has Parking Sensors, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, Sunroof / Moonroof, Door Pockets, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and Gear Indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Price

Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic

₹13.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,84,900
RTO
1,30,490
Insurance
57,630
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,73,520
EMI@29,522/mo
Add to Compare
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
No
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Height
1685 mm
Width
1790 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Fog Lights
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic EMI
EMI26,570 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,36,168
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,36,168
Interest Amount
3,58,036
Payable Amount
15,94,204

Maruti Suzuki Brezza other Variants

Brezza Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹8.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,39,900
RTO
60,793
Insurance
34,947
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,36,140
EMI@17,972/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Brezza Lxi Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,900
RTO
70,093
Insurance
44,565
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,45,058
EMI@20,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Vxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,900
RTO
71,843
Insurance
38,978
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,66,221
EMI@20,768/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Vxi Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹10.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,900
RTO
76,813
Insurance
48,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,51,311
EMI@22,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Lxi CNG 1.5L Manual

₹10.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,900
RTO
77,093
Insurance
48,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,55,739
EMI@22,692/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,84,900
RTO
80,943
Insurance
43,535
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,09,878
EMI@23,856/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
44,029
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,25,459
EMI@24,191/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Vxi CNG 1.5L Manual

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,900
RTO
1,16,990
Insurance
52,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,20,052
EMI@26,224/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Vxi AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,60,900
RTO
1,18,090
Insurance
53,067
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,32,557
EMI@26,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone

₹12.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,65,500
RTO
1,18,550
Insurance
53,236
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,37,786
EMI@26,605/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Plus Petrol 1.0L Manual

₹12.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,15,900
RTO
1,23,590
Insurance
48,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,88,117
EMI@27,687/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Plus Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone

₹13.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,31,500
RTO
1,25,150
Insurance
48,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,05,824
EMI@28,067/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi CNG 1.5L Manual

₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,900
RTO
1,26,990
Insurance
56,342
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,33,732
EMI@28,667/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi CNG 1.5L Manual Dual Tone

₹13.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,65,500
RTO
1,28,550
Insurance
56,916
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,51,466
EMI@29,048/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone

₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,500
RTO
1,32,050
Insurance
58,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,91,254
EMI@29,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic

₹15.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,54,900
RTO
1,47,490
Insurance
63,887
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,66,777
EMI@33,676/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Brezza Zxi Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic Dual Tone

₹15.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,70,500
RTO
1,49,050
Insurance
64,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,84,511
EMI@34,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Alternatives

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs
+5
BrezzavsSonet
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
BrezzavsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
BrezzavsVenue N Line
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
BrezzavsVenue
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
+1
BrezzavsAircross X
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
+2
BrezzavsSyros

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