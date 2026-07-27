|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic, equipped with Automatic (TC), is listed at ₹15.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.
The Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC). This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, Door Pockets, Headlights, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Door Ajar Warning.