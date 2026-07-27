Maruti Suzuki Brezza Zxi Plus AT Petrol 1.5L Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 139 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission Automatic (TC) Max Power (bhp@rpm) 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm Drivetrain FWD Engine 1462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Spare Wheel No Rear Tyres 215 / 60 R16 Dimensions & Weight Length 3995 mm Height 1685 mm Width 1790 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 2 Seating Capacity 5 Person Comfort & Convenience Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes Instrumentation Shift Indicator Yes Gear Indicator Yes Heads Up Display (HUD) Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Door Pockets Yes Rear Defogger Yes Lighting Headlights Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Fog Lights Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Safety Puncture Repair Kit Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Seats & Upholstery Split Third Row Seat Yes Head-rests Yes