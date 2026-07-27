|Engine
|1462 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Brezza Vxi CNG 1.5L Manual, equipped with a K15C ISS and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Brezza Vxi CNG 1.5L Manual is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.
The Brezza Vxi CNG 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 86 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Brezza Vxi CNG 1.5L Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Steering Adjustment, Parking Sensors, Heater, Front AC, Rear AC and Instantaneous Consumption.