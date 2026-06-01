In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Brezza
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|-