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Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet Brezza
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.32 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 24.1 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard View
Front Left View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
385 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2500 mm
Height
1570 mm1685 mm
Width
1790 mm1790 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,33,5928,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
7,31,9007,39,900
RTO
60,23360,793
Insurance
40,95934,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,91717,971
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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Latest Videos

Kia Syros SUV has been launched in India as a model which is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos SUV and offer best of both the sub-compact and compact SUVs. Equipped with both petrol and diesel engine options, the Syros also promises to impress with its drive dynamics.
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