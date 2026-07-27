|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone, equipped with a K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Brezza offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone is available in 10 colour options: Bluish Black, Lustrous Beige, Lustrous Beige With Bluish Black Roof, Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof, Splendid Silver, Vivacious Orange.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Brezza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.32 Lakhs - 14.17 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs.
The Brezza Zxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Ambient Interior Lighting, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Front AC and Rear AC.