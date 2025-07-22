The Kia Sonet comes with a 45-litre fuel tank. The petrol variants offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Diesel versions, powered by a 1.5-litre engine, deliver 24.1 kmpl with the manual and 19 kmpl with the automatic. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual option is optimal for daily use, while the petrol or diesel automatic variants may better suit users prioritising ease and performance.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|18.4 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|24.1 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|18.4 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|19 kmpl
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