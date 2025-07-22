Value for money car

The Kia Sonet is a great compact SUV with premium features, solid build quality, and impressive performance. It offers a smooth driving experience and comes loaded with safety features, including 6 airbags—which gives peace of mind, especially for city drives. It’s one of the best choices in its segment. The only downside is the mileage—I’m getting around 10 km/l in the city, which could be better. But apart from that, it’s a great car overall and definitely worth considering

By: Amit Bansal ( Jul 22, 2025 )