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KIA Sonet Mileage

₹7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.9
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Latest Updates on Kia Sonet Mileage

Kia Sonet Fuel Wise Mileage

The Kia Sonet comes with a 45-litre fuel tank. The petrol variants offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Diesel versions, powered by a 1.5-litre engine, deliver 24.1 kmpl with the manual and 19 kmpl with the automatic. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The diesel manual option is optimal for daily use, while the petrol or diesel automatic variants may better suit users prioritising ease and performance.

Kia Sonet Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.4 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 24.1 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 18.4 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 19 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual18.4 kmpl
DieselManual24.1 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic18.4 kmpl
DieselAutomatic19 kmpl

Kia Sonet Variants Wise Mileage

Kia Sonet price starts at ₹ 7.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet comes in 29 variants. Kia Sonet's top variant is GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone.
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29 Variants Available
Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
18.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.3 Lakhs*
Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
18.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.7 Lakhs*
Sonet HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
18.4 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.41 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Sonet Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.01-28.51 kmpl
Check OffersUrban Cruiser Taisor MileageSonetvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
+3
 
Check OffersExter MileageSonetvsExter
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs
Mileage: 18.74-20 kmpl
Check OffersVenue N Line MileageSonetvsVenue N Line
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 Lakhs - 1.37 Cr
+1
Mileage: 18.5-20.99 kmpl
Check OffersVenue MileageSonetvsVenue
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mileage: 16 kmpl
Check OffersBolero MileageSonetvsBolero
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage: 18-18.7 kmpl
Check OffersBasalt X MileageSonetvsBasalt X

Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

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Kia Sonet User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Value for money car
The Kia Sonet is a great compact SUV with premium features, solid build quality, and impressive performance. It offers a smooth driving experience and comes loaded with safety features, including 6 airbags—which gives peace of mind, especially for city drives. It’s one of the best choices in its segment. The only downside is the mileage—I’m getting around 10 km/l in the city, which could be better. But apart from that, it’s a great car overall and definitely worth considering
By: Amit Bansal (Jul 22, 2025)
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