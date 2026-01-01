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Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kia Sonet Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Sonet specs and features

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Prices

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Sonet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Colours

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is available in 11 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Specs & Features

The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster and Follow me home headlamps.

Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Price

Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

₹13.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,56,900
RTO
1,56,612
Insurance
56,600
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,70,612
EMI@29,460/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L CRDi VGT
Driving Range
837 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm * 1790 mm * 1642 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
385 L
Seating Capacity
5 Seats and 2 Rows
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Geo-fence
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Find My Car
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Drive Modes Names
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Off Road Capabilities

Crawl Control
No
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
No
Welded Tow Hooks
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic EMI
EMI26,514 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,33,550
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,33,550
Interest Amount
3,57,278
Payable Amount
15,90,828

Kia Sonet other Variants

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Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹8.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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Sonet HTK 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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Sonet HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,717
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Sonet HTK 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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Sonet HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,409
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,23,026
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61 offers Available
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Sonet HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,10,125
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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Sonet HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹10.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
9,46,532
RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
10,53,018
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61 offers Available
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Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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9,59,274
RTO
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FasTag Charges
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Sonet HTE (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

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Sonet HTK (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT

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Sonet HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

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RTO
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
11,29,681
EMI@24,281/mo
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61 offers Available
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Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹11.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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FasTag Charges
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Sonet HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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61 offers Available
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Sonet HTK (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

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RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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Sonet HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

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RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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EMI@27,170/mo
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61 offers Available
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Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
12,33,303
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Sonet HTK Plus (O) Petrol Turbo 1.0L 7 DCT

₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
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RTO
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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
12,51,795
EMI@26,906/mo
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Sonet HTK Plus Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic

₹13.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,08,900
RTO
1,50,612
Insurance
54,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,14,845
EMI@28,261/mo
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Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

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Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹13.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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RTO
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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Sonet HTX 1.5 Diesel AT

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Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

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Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Sonet X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

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Insurance
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FasTag Charges
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On-Road Price in Delhi
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EMI@33,414/mo
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61 offers Available
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Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT

₹16.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,475
RTO
1,79,059
Insurance
56,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,137
EMI@35,167/mo
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Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹16.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,09,430
RTO
1,80,179
Insurance
56,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,46,212
EMI@35,384/mo
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61 offers Available
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SonetvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
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