|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic, equipped with a 1.5L CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹13.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is available in 11 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTK Plus (O) Diesel 1.5L 6 Speed Automatic has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Gear Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster and Follow me home headlamps.